Marianne T. (Amorello) Quam


1949 - 2020
Marianne T. (Amorello) Quam Notice
Of North Reading, formerly of Chelsea, died suddenly by being hit by a motor vehicle on March 19, 2020, age 70. Beloved wife of 33 years to Dean D. Quam; loving mother of Charles Newman and wife Teri and Brian Quam and wife Donna, April Newman and partner John Russo and Kristin Stanley and husband George; sister of Robert Kneeland; grandmother of Nicole and Nora Newman, Scarlett, Olivia, Betty, Lily, George and Jordan Stanley, Alyssa, Brianna, Callie and Brian Quam and James and Joshua Russo.

There will be a celebration of life at a future time. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the CCS/North Reading Food Pantry, P.O. Box 626, North Reading, MA 01864. Retired 25 year CNA for the Meadow Nursing Home in North Reading.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
