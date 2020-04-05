|
of Newton, MA. March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon John Boole. Devoted mother of Leon J. Boole, Jr. and daughter-in-law Colleen Rivela; Debbie Boole Smelko; and Ann Marie Boole McCormick and husband Joe. Loving grandmother of Thomas John "TJ" Smelko; Peter Michael Smelko and wife Amy; Katharine Marie "Katie" Smelko; Joey McCormick; and Alexandra McCormick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Marie A. Boole to (heart.org or /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005); , Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202; or To Be Like Me (tobelikeme.org/donate or PO Box 600101 Dallas, TX 75360).
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 5, 2020