Marie Bucciero

Marie Elizabeth (McShane) of Malden passed away on October 7, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital with her family by her side. She was 80 years of age. Born October 29, 1939, she was the beloved daughter of the late James and Adeline (Kirmes) McShane. Adored mother of Patricia Bucciero and her husband Eduardo Cordeiro of Malden, Michael Bucciero and his wife Patricia of Salem, NH, Fred Bucciero and his wife Paula of Wakefield and Scott Bucciero and his wife Susan of Salem, NH. Cherished grandmother of Lisa and her husband Steven Darragh, Carlo Cordeiro, Anna, Jim, Joseph, John, Nicole and Emily Bucciero. Loving great grandmother of Evelyn and Vivian. Also survived by her brother John McShane and his wife Susan of Salem and her sister Linda Duck and her husband John of Chelsea. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion Walter Stuart and her brothers Peter, Paul and Larry McShane.
A lifelong Malden resident, Marie attended Malden public schools. While raising her family, she worked in the gift wrap department of Jordan Marsh in Malden Square. She then enjoyed a career at the Federal Department of Transportation in Cambridge, retiring in 2004. In the years after retirement she enjoyed wintering in North Ft. Meyers, Florida, where she had a large circle of friends.
She will be fondly remembered for her quick wit, her love of shopping and her penchant for telling entertaining family stories from the past.
Above all, Marie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She loved hosting her annual Ice Cream Social each summer where she presided over the gathering of her grandchildren and their friends as well as the neighborhood children. It was an event fondly remembered by all who attended. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed the companionship of many pets in her life, particularly her late dog Butch, a.k.a. Honey Boy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Marie's name to a charity of your choice
