John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home
305 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-8336
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home
305 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
Marie C. (Hanlon) Dahl

Marie C. (Hanlon) Dahl Notice
of Cambridge, February 11, 2020, Marie C. (Hanlon) Dahl, 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert Dahl. Devoted mother of Linda Dahl of Cambridge, Debbie Dahl of Woburn, Karen Dahl of Cambridge, Carol (Dahl) Sullivan of Malden and Sandra (Dahl) Niedzwiecki of Malden. Loving grandmother of Lindsey and Aaron Fitzgerald, Myles and Nolan Sullivan, Jenna Niedzwiecki and Makayla Stead. Sister of the late Herbert Hanlon. Visiting hours in the Burns Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, Cambridge, Friday, February 14, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held in Faith Lutheran Church, 311 Broadway, Cambridge at 9:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Neurofibromatosis Northeast, https://nfnortheast.org/donate-to-nf/. Relatives and friends invited. Interment, Cambridge Cemetery. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
