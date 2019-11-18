Boston Herald Notices
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Marie C. (Jones) Randall Notice
of Norwood, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted mother of James J. Randall of Quincy and John D. Randall and his Erin of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Michael Randall, Kevin Randall and Sarah Randall. Sister of Gregory Jones and his wife Marie of Carver. Daughter of the late William A. and Josephine I (Dempsey) Jones. Visiting hours will held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. Family will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 8am-9am. A funeral procession will leave at 9am going to Highland Cemetery in Norwood, MA for a graveside service.

Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482



View the online memorial for MARIE C., RANDALL (Jones)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
