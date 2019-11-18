|
of Norwood, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted mother of James J. Randall of Quincy and John D. Randall and his Erin of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Michael Randall, Kevin Randall and Sarah Randall. Sister of Gregory Jones and his wife Marie of Carver. Daughter of the late William A. and Josephine I (Dempsey) Jones. Visiting hours will held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. Family will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 8am-9am. A funeral procession will leave at 9am going to Highland Cemetery in Norwood, MA for a graveside service.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 18, 2019