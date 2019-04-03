Boston Herald Notices
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist
2254 Mass Ave
Cambridge, MA
Marie Charit? Pavelus

Marie Charit? Pavelus Notice
of Medford, March 30. Beloved daughter of the late Merejene and Suprise (Mathieu) Pavelus. Dear sister of Odelie Pavelus, Noelzina Edouard and her husband Gerard, Loranie Henri and her late husband Andr?, Eugene Pavelus, Luxan Noel and his wife Melanie, Jean J. Noel and his wife Raymonde, and the late Cloraine Pavelus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Marie worked for 20 years at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Saturday, April 6 at 8:30 followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. John The Evangelist, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-charite-pavelus
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
