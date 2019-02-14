|
CLARK MARIE (McNEIL) of South Boston passed away on February 8, 2019. Devoted mother of Brian “Footie” McNeil and Scott Clark. Devoted grandmother of Darren and Haley. Also survived by several life-long friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Chapel located at 181 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12PM. Marie’s family would like to thank Boston Medical Center and all of her kind caretakers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie’s memory to her favorite charity - St. Jude . Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com. for online guestbook.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 14, 2019