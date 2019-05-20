|
,a lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on May 18, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Connolly. Devoted mother of Donna M. Lee of Norwood, Timothy J. Connolly and his wife Jayne of Franklin, Karen M. McAleese and her husband Mark of Westford, Michael C. Connolly and his wife Erika of Kingston and the late Thomas M. Connolly. Sister of Elizabeth Mainones of Norwood and the late Frank, Andrew, Kay and Rose. Daughter of the late Domenic and Stella (Precopio) Ruscio. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Marie was a graduate of Norwood High Peabody School. At the request of the family all services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Boston Herald on May 20, 2019