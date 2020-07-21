1/1
Marie E. (Moore) Gearin
lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away on July 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" of 50 years. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Tillie (Draheim) Moore. Predeceased by her cherished siblings William, Dorothy, Louise and Leo and lifelong friend Anne Fitzgerald.

Loving mother of Kathleen of South Boston, John and his wife Sheila of South Boston and Michael and his wife Eileen of Roslindale.

Devoted grandmother to Matthew and his wife Teresa of Mesa, AZ, Carolyn Feeney and her husband Kevin of South Boston, Katherine of South Boston and Natalie and Leo of Roslindale. Great-grandchildren Jaxson and Hailey of Mesa, AZ, gave her great joy during the last six years of her life.

She is also survived by her goddaughter Maureen Kelly of South Boston, her lifelong friend Mary Deady of South Boston as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4-6PM at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston, MA. Funeral Mass will be held at Gate of Heaven in South Boston on Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Boston, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marie's memory to the Boston Food Bank PO BOX 55860 Boston, MA 02205. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
John, Sheila & Family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jacquie DuWors
