70, of Saugus, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 18, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Michael and Angela (Pasquale) Camusi. Beloved husband of Robert A. Nazzaro. Loving mother of Robert A. Nazzaro Jr. and his wife Maureen, Stacy Florentino and her husband Erik and the late Michael A. Nazzaro. Adored grandmother of Eriana Florentino and Luke and Sophia Nazzaro. Caring sister of the late J. Karen Camusi. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cherished friends and her two grand-pups Luna and Winnie. Family and friends will honor Marie's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Thursday, March 21st from 4PM to 8PM and again at 10AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. At the family's request please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made to Friends of Breakheart C/O Peter Rossetti, 436 Lincoln Ave Saugus, MA 01906 or to the Sawtelle Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St. Reading, MA 01867.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2019