of Everett formerly of the North End Boston passed away on May 29, 2020, daughter of the late Elena Martignetti (Sordillo) devoted mother of John Reardon of Everett, Elena Riccioli and her former husband Ronald Riccioli of Everett, Jason Reardon of Everett and Sophia Parziale and her husband Augustine Parziale of Charlestown, MA. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Stella, Augustine, Talia, Sadie, and Marielle. Loving cousin to George Sordello and other relatives from Mass and Florida. Lifelong friend to Joyce Rossi of the North End Boston and many other friends. Funeral arrangements are private and a mass will be held a later date.