age 77, of Randolph, MA, passed away July 17, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to business owners Paul Pinede and Lucile AudatePinede. Marie was educated at Pensionnat Notre Dame du Sacré-Coeur/La Sagesse, where she sang in the choir and Lycée du Cinquantenaire in Haiti. Growing up, Marie chose piano lessons over the violin and was known for her orderliness and attention-to-detail and for her love of dolls, which all received a proper Catholic baptism.With her parents' blessing, she left her country in January, 1966, to accompany her late brother, Edouard Pinede, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and graduated from L'InstitutLabouliere with a Medical Secretarial Degree in January, 1967. With the sponsorship of her brother, André Charles Pinede, Marie moved to the United States later that year to live with her aunt, Francine Pinede, in Brooklyn, NY. In 1968, she settled in Andover, MA, with her brother, André.
In January, 1969, Marie married the late Jacques André Massé, a mason, carpenter and surveyor assigned to the Haitian Corps of Civilian Engineers and the family welcomed daughter, Marie Linda Carmel Masséin 1970 and son, Steven Jacques Massé, Jr. in 1971. Marie graduated from Wilfred Academy in 1973 with a Hairdressing and Cosmetology Certificate. She worked in her field as well as the third shift at the Polaroid Corporation in Norwood, MA, for many years to provide her children with a Catholic education at the St. Kevin School in Dorchester, MA. She served as a volunteer for many years at the St. Angela Church Bazaar and assisted the late Father Timothy J. Murphy in other auxiliary functions. From 1984-1986, the family lived in Miami, FL and Stone Mountain, GA, returning to Boston in 1987. In 1988, Marie began working for the United States Post Office in Maverick Square, East Boston. Following her medical retirement from the Post Office, she moved to Somerville, MA, where she lived for 22 years and was an active member of the St. Joseph Parish. In 2012, she relocated to Randolph, MA. She was a phenomenal grandmother, affectionately known to her two grandsons as "Ma-Ma" and "Gunnie." She was a woman of deep faith, compassion and commitment to the service of others with a philanthropic heart as well as a heroine for the underdog. She was an especially gifted, keen analyticwho many turned to for guidance.
During the challenging last years of her life, Marie was deeply imbedded in prayer and reflection,in her family, in writing, in art and in her favorite hymns. Valiant, she never relinquished her dignity or integritythroughout her many hospitalizations.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie L. C. Massé of Boston, MA and son, Attorney Steven J. Massé and Anne Coolidge Massé of Randolph, MA; grandson, Dominic S. Massé of Boston, MA; grandson, Christophe A. Massé of Randolph, MA; brother, André Charles and Elaine Pinede of Decatur, GA; sister, Raymonde Denise and Pierre Chauvet of Decatur, GA; sister Eunide Paulette Damas of Newton, MA; sister, Josette Pinede of Brossard, Quebec; brother Gary Pinede and Helanthia Beebe of Dorchester, MA; sister Nicole Pinede and Philippe Liautaud of Brooklyn, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews. Marie's sister, Marie Liliane Pinede; her brothers, Lucien, Wilson and Florin Augustin; sister, RosemondePinede; and brother Jean-Richard Pinede preceded her in death. Visitation will take place on July 23, 2020 from 8:00am to 9:00am at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main Street, Randolph, MA, and the funeral mass will be held on July 23, 2020 at 10:00am at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) in Boston, MA. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston, MA, 02126, will be private. The family suggests that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to: Love A Child, Inc., c/o Bobby and Sherry Burnette, PO Box 60063, Ft. Myers, FL 33906 or www.loveachild.com
The family suggests that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to: Love A Child, Inc., c/o Bobby and Sherry Burnette, PO Box 60063, Ft. Myers, FL 33906 or www.loveachild.com
