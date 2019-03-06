Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 74, March 4. Loving wife of Paul D. Arinello with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Andrew Arinello of Saugus, Susan Dulac of Exeter, NH, the late Michael Arinello & his wife Sabrina of FL. Cherished grandmother of William, Charlie, Sam & Madeline. Dear sister of Dr. Vincent Andaloro M.D. & his wife Patricia of Lexington, Anthony Andaloro of MN, James Andaloro & his wife Jo Ann of Marblehead. Daughter of the late Dr. Vincent Andaloro, M.D. & the late Isabel (Whipple) Andaloro. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. Donations in Marie’s name may be made to Hallmark Health VNA & Hospice, 178 Savin St., Suite 300, Malden, MA 02148. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-i-andaloro-arinello
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
