Of Weston, November 19, 2019. Wife of the late Claude F. Valle, Jr. Mother of Mary E. Valle (Donald R. Gallant) of Ipswich, Claude F. Valle, III (Jean) of Weston, and Thomas F. Valle (Margaret Hoag) of Concord and the late J. Peter Valle. Grandmother of Maria S., Carl A., Ellie T., Claude F. "CJ" (Sarah), David G. and Katherine J. Valle, Jacqueline E. Raubach, Maureen C. Burke (Michael), Joseph H. and Thomas M. "Mickey" Valle-Hoag. Great-grandmother of Caroline M. Valle. Sister of the late Thomas C. McKeown. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for calling hours on Sunday, November 24th, from 2 to 5 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), Waltham and again on Monday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 21, 2019