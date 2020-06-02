Marie Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
85, passed away peacefully at home with her family surrounding her on May 27, 2020. Wife of the late Edward D. Jenkins who passed away Jan 14, 2003.

Born in Canton, MA she was a daughter of the late George and Ellen O'Leary Hunt.

Mother of Edward Jenkins and his wife Denise Jenkins of Florida, Robert Jenkins, George Jenkins and his wife Dianne Jenkins, John Jenkins, Ronald Jenkins and his wife Sarah Jenkins of Rhode Island, Rosemary Jenkins and her partner Mike Sullivan, James Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins, Helen Williams and husband Frank Williams of Jay, ME, Ruth Farrar and husband Steven Farrar; her brother, George Hunt and sister Eileen Bennett; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Currently resided in Jay, ME and formerly of Quincy, MA.

Visitation will be held privately. A graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McHoul Funeral Home, Dorchester

To send Marie's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit mchoulfh.com



View the online memorial for Marie JENKINS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved