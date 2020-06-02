85, passed away peacefully at home with her family surrounding her on May 27, 2020. Wife of the late Edward D. Jenkins who passed away Jan 14, 2003.
Born in Canton, MA she was a daughter of the late George and Ellen O'Leary Hunt.
Mother of Edward Jenkins and his wife Denise Jenkins of Florida, Robert Jenkins, George Jenkins and his wife Dianne Jenkins, John Jenkins, Ronald Jenkins and his wife Sarah Jenkins of Rhode Island, Rosemary Jenkins and her partner Mike Sullivan, James Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins, Helen Williams and husband Frank Williams of Jay, ME, Ruth Farrar and husband Steven Farrar; her brother, George Hunt and sister Eileen Bennett; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Currently resided in Jay, ME and formerly of Quincy, MA.
Visitation will be held privately. A graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McHoul Funeral Home, Dorchester
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.