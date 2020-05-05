of Somerville April 30, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Paul F Nolan. Loving mother of Elaine Ramirez, Janice Nolan and significantother Michael Barrett and the late Thomas Nolan. Loving sister of the late Roy Leathers, Dot Leathers, Fred Leathers, and Eddie Leathers.
Cherished Nana of Paul Nolan, Richie Nolan and spouse Stephanie, Aldo Ramirez, Charlynne Santos and husband Ryan, Taylor Regan and fiancé Salvatore Ferro, Marissa Ramirez and the late Nicholas Nolan. Great Nana of Richie Jr, Alanni, Mary, Jenny,Eva, Xio, Bentley, and Brayden. Also survived by her dear longtime furry companion Kitty.Funeral Services will be private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Marie L. (Leathers) Nolan
Beloved wife of the late Paul F Nolan. Loving mother of Elaine Ramirez, Janice Nolan and significantother Michael Barrett and the late Thomas Nolan. Loving sister of the late Roy Leathers, Dot Leathers, Fred Leathers, and Eddie Leathers.
Cherished Nana of Paul Nolan, Richie Nolan and spouse Stephanie, Aldo Ramirez, Charlynne Santos and husband Ryan, Taylor Regan and fiancé Salvatore Ferro, Marissa Ramirez and the late Nicholas Nolan. Great Nana of Richie Jr, Alanni, Mary, Jenny,Eva, Xio, Bentley, and Brayden. Also survived by her dear longtime furry companion Kitty.Funeral Services will be private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Marie L. (Leathers) Nolan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.