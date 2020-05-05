Words can't describe the impact you've had in my life. I'm going to miss you more than you'll ever know. You're the most genuine sweetest lady I've ever known. Loyal, Loving, generous, Kind, compassionate, funny with a heart of pure gold. I'll never get over the fact you're gone so I'm going to live like you're right next to me since the beginning of my life. Im going to raise my daughter & son w the same family oriented values you instilled in me & let them know all the good times we've shared. Theyll be proud of being your great grand children. Paul will miss you dearly & he loved you so much. Your strong willed spirit is like an infinite burning flame that'll reside within me as long as I exist. You saved my life & to the end I'll honor you to the highest regard. I love you nana & I'm so sad I can't have 1 more moment w you in this life, but I know you'll be watching out for me like you always have. Now you're heaven bound amongst family & friends. My angel, watch over me It's never goodbye, but I'll see ya later & call ya when I get home -❤

Richie Nolan

Grandchild