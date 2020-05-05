Marie L. (Leathers) Nolan
1930 - 2020
of Somerville April 30, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Paul F Nolan. Loving mother of Elaine Ramirez, Janice Nolan and significantother Michael Barrett and the late Thomas Nolan. Loving sister of the late Roy Leathers, Dot Leathers, Fred Leathers, and Eddie Leathers.

Cherished Nana of Paul Nolan, Richie Nolan and spouse Stephanie, Aldo Ramirez, Charlynne Santos and husband Ryan, Taylor Regan and fiancé Salvatore Ferro, Marissa Ramirez and the late Nicholas Nolan. Great Nana of Richie Jr, Alanni, Mary, Jenny,Eva, Xio, Bentley, and Brayden. Also survived by her dear longtime furry companion Kitty.Funeral Services will be private. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Marie L. (Leathers) Nolan

Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 entries
May 2, 2020
Words can't describe the impact you've had in my life. I'm going to miss you more than you'll ever know. You're the most genuine sweetest lady I've ever known. Loyal, Loving, generous, Kind, compassionate, funny with a heart of pure gold. I'll never get over the fact you're gone so I'm going to live like you're right next to me since the beginning of my life. Im going to raise my daughter & son w the same family oriented values you instilled in me & let them know all the good times we've shared. Theyll be proud of being your great grand children. Paul will miss you dearly & he loved you so much. Your strong willed spirit is like an infinite burning flame that'll reside within me as long as I exist. You saved my life & to the end I'll honor you to the highest regard. I love you nana & I'm so sad I can't have 1 more moment w you in this life, but I know you'll be watching out for me like you always have. Now you're heaven bound amongst family & friends. My angel, watch over me It's never goodbye, but I'll see ya later & call ya when I get home -❤
Richie Nolan
Grandchild
May 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayer's will always be with you, always a good lady miss you. John Maddog Parker
John Parker
Neighbor
May 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. It was my pleasure to have known and assisted Marie through the years at Veterans Services. She was a warm loving person. Janice, you took such good care of her. My parayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Carey
Kathleen Carey
Friend
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 1, 2020
Mom.my heart is so empty with your passing. I use to miss you if I didnt see you for a day, now with you gone its never going to be the same. I will miss our Friday night dates.Thank you for being the best mom and always being there for me. Please watch over us all. Michael is spoiling Kitty. I luv you mom..
Janice Nolan
Daughter
April 30, 2020
Janice and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about your mother passing, may she fly high and soar with the Angels and Rest In Peace. My prayers and love are with you and your family
Annmarie Griffin
Friend
April 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ivan Caminero
Friend
April 30, 2020
Janice I am so very sorry to hear that your mother has passed . Your a wonderful daughter and you took very good care of your mom your whole life . May she rest in heavenly peace and watch over you from above
Laurie Smillie
Friend
