of Medford, died July 9, 2019, at Winchester Nursing Center. She was 92. Graduated Notre Dame Academy and Massachusetts College of Art. Commercial artist before entering customer service for NE Telephone. Volunteered at Chelsea Naval Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital; served the poor with Pro Pavolis Club. Loved fine art and international travel. Predeceased by parents Mary B. and Frederick M. O'Hara and sister Lois B. O'Hara, all of Medford; survived by Frederick M. O'Hara, Jr., of Oak Ridge, Tenn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, on Saturday, July 13 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a Visitation in the church from 9-10 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Notre Dame Academy or Mass Art. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home, Winchester www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019