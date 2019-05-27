Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Glennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. (Goyette) Glennon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marie T. (Goyette) Glennon Notice
of Hyde Park, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Glennon. Devoted mother of David M. Glennon of Dedham and the late Christopher J. Glennon. A private funeral service will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, West Roxbury, on Thursday, May 30, at 10am followed by a private interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-t-goyette-glennon-1
Published in Boston Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now