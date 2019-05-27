|
|
of Hyde Park, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Glennon. Devoted mother of David M. Glennon of Dedham and the late Christopher J. Glennon. A private funeral service will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, West Roxbury, on Thursday, May 30, at 10am followed by a private interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-t-goyette-glennon-1
Published in Boston Herald on May 27, 2019