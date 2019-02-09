|
|
WENTWORTH Marilyn E. (Lotfy), life-long resident of West Roxbury, suddenly and unexpectedly, February 5, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Alton Wentworth. Loving mother of Matthew and Jennifer Wentworth, both of West Roxbury. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY, Monday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118. Interment will be private. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 9, 2019