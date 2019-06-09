Boston Herald Notices
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
220 Bunker Hill St.
CHARLESTOWN, MA
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Home
220 Bunker Hill St.
CHARLESTOWN, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Marilyn H. "Mal" (Ahearn) Goggin

Marilyn H. "Mal" (Ahearn) Goggin
74 years of age. Of Charlestown June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to Robert S. "Maury" Goggin. Devoted mother of Patricia Gallarelli & Robert "Bobby" Goggin & wife Gail. Loving Ma to Meaghann & husband Eli, Caitlin, Alyssa, Daniel & her special princess Eveline. Beloved sister of Janice Murphy & husband Mickey & the late Eleanor Cain, Patricia Heenan & John "Smokey" Ahearn. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mal's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Mal's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019
