88, of Arlington, West Roxbury and Scituate, MA & Naples Florida, May 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Earle Burke and Anna Burke (Marksville). Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Walsh, founding partner of Sloane & Walsh. Devoted mother of David J. Walsh and his wife Martha (Richardson) of Mansfield and Christopher M. Walsh and his wife Maureen (Adams) of Foxborough. Also survived by four loving grandchildren Meredith, Spencer, Stephen and Carolyn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a long time member of Charles River Country Club, and Foxfire Country Club in Naples FL, where she honed her tennis and golf skills. She was an accomplished artist and art teacher, a competitive bridge player, and an interior decorator and founder of Designer Studio, Inc. Family and friends are invited to attend a brief ceremony at The Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 am at Saint Theresa’s Chapel, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. Committal to be held at Maguire Chapel, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury at 12:00 PM. www.lawlerfuneralhome.comLawler & Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600 http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-walsh-burke
Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019