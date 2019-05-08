Boston Herald Notices
|
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Theresa’s Chapel
2078 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Maguire Chapel, St. Joseph’s Cemetery
990 LaGrange St
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
Marilyn (Burke) Walsh

Marilyn (Burke) Walsh Notice
88, of Arlington, West Roxbury and Scituate, MA & Naples Florida, May 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Earle Burke and Anna Burke (Marksville). Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Walsh, founding partner of Sloane & Walsh. Devoted mother of David J. Walsh and his wife Martha (Richardson) of Mansfield and Christopher M. Walsh and his wife Maureen (Adams) of Foxborough. Also survived by four loving grandchildren Meredith, Spencer, Stephen and Carolyn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a long time member of Charles River Country Club, and Foxfire Country Club in Naples FL, where she honed her tennis and golf skills. She was an accomplished artist and art teacher, a competitive bridge player, and an interior decorator and founder of Designer Studio, Inc. Family and friends are invited to attend a brief ceremony at The Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 am at Saint Theresa’s Chapel, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. Committal to be held at Maguire Chapel, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury at 12:00 PM. www.lawlerfuneralhome.comLawler & Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600 http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-walsh-burke
Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019
