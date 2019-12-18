|
Of West Newton, Dec. 16th, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife the late Gwendolynne "Lynne" A. (Caruso) Baldi; his cherished son the late Nicholas Baldi; and dear his siblings Charles, Baldo and Anna.
He is survived by his devoted & loving children Mario Baldi Jr. of Newton; Donna Siciliano and her husband Edward of Waltham; Deborah Folger and Jack McManus of Atkinson, NH; Pamela Beston and her husband Joseph of Watertown; Kimberly Kirubi and her husband Robert of Belgium and Sandra DiChiara and her husband Robert of New York. Also survived by his nine cherished grandchildren; Richard and Erica Siciliano, Justin, Stephanie and Nicholas Folger, Christopher, Andrew and Danielle Kirubi and Robert DiChiara; his great grandchildren Mckenzi and Richard Jr. Siciliano and Madilynn Folger; and dear siblings Bonnie Covell and Daniel Baldi. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces & nephews.
The family wishes to thank those who helped care for him from Springwell, Home Instead, and Good Shepard Community Care (Hospice).
Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Mario's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St, WALTHAM, on Saturday morning Dec. 21st at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi-Saint Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington Street, Newton at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday Dec. 20th from 4 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Springwell, 307 Waverly Oaks Road, Suite 205, Waltham, MA 02452 or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 18, 2019