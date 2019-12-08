|
of Norwood passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Maria J. (Barbosa) Rodrigues. Devoted father of Maryann Judge and her husband Kevin of N. Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Aidan P. Judge and Brady A. Judge. Brother of the late Manuel Rodrigues. Uncle of Antonio Rodrigues of Portugal. Son of the late Antonio Manuel Rodrigues and Rosa (Goncalves) Rodrigues. Mario was a retired machinist for Masoneilan Corp. working there for 43 years. He was also a member of the UAW Union. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00am at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA.
