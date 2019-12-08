Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Rodrigues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario G. Rodrigues

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario G. Rodrigues Notice
of Norwood passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Maria J. (Barbosa) Rodrigues. Devoted father of Maryann Judge and her husband Kevin of N. Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Aidan P. Judge and Brady A. Judge. Brother of the late Manuel Rodrigues. Uncle of Antonio Rodrigues of Portugal. Son of the late Antonio Manuel Rodrigues and Rosa (Goncalves) Rodrigues. Mario was a retired machinist for Masoneilan Corp. working there for 43 years. He was also a member of the UAW Union. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00am at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA.

Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482



View the online memorial for MARIO G., RODRIGUES
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -