|
|
Of North Reading, formerly of Ansonia, CT, May 6, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of over 66 years to Eleanor G. (Derry) Miani; Proud and loving father of three, Cathy Lynn Mizzell and her husband George of Birmingham, AL, Barbara A. Bochart and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury and Thomas J. Miani Sr. and his wife Joan of Methuen; brother of the late Peter and Dino Miani and Hilda Testone; grandfather of 5, Elizabeth “Betsy” Colon, Andrew Bochart, Thomas Miani, Jr., Gina Miani, Robert Mizzell; great grandfather of Tayla-Rae Colon; very close dear friend of Milan Tekula and his wife Dorothy of Saugus and many nieces and nephews.Visitation at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Friday, May 10 from 9 to 10:30 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street (Rt. 62), North Reading. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway St., Everett, MA 02149. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mario-j-miani
Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019