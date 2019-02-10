Boston Herald Notices
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Griffin Marion C. (Davies) - of Millis, Feb 3. Beloved wife of Paul R. Griffin and daughter of the late Wilbur C. Davies and Dorothy G Davies; dear sister of George M. Davies of FL, Ronald M. Davies of Dedham, Wayne C. Davies of Falmouth, Philip M. Davies of FL, Dorothy R. Mahoney of Dracut, Shirley M. Davies of Hyde Park, and the late Donald K. Davies, and Wilbur C. Davies Jr.; and a loving and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as caring friend to all she knew. Visiting hours from 2-5pm Thursday, Feb 14th at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham, followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home at 5 pm. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
