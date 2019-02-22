|
|
of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville February 21. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Speedy" Messina, Jr. Mother of John R. Messina & wife Linda of Wakefield, Nancy Kotzuba & husband James of Somerville, and Robin T. Foley & husband John of Reading. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew, Megan & fianc? James, Cameron, Taylor, Emily, Casey, Molly, Kaitlyn, Brandon, and Jill; as well as her great granddaughter, Gianna. Sister of Jean Williams of Pembroke and the best friend of Theresa Burns of Watertown. Funeral service from McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday at 9am followed by a funeral mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 4PM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-connie-mcafee-messina
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019