|
|
84, of So. Hamilton, went to be with her Lord November 22, 2019 surrounded by her husband of 56 years Rev. Herbert G. Merrick and her "adoptive" daughter Synda and her husband Thomas Garrity. Born in Boston Nov. 26, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Harold Bertus Cole Sr. and his late wife Eleanor Robbins Cole. As a young girl she was found to have a lovely voice which caused her to be known as the "song bird" of Randolph, MA. Her voice was considered to be so good that she had her own Saturday radio show on WBET in Brockton. She was the recipient of many college scholarships and chose to attend Barrington College in Barrington, RI, where she majored the Pipe Organ and voice. She was also a college choir soloist.
She was a woman of many talents; she went to Boston to work for Liberty Mutual Ins. While there she began attending Park Street Church where during a Billy Graham event, she gave her life to Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. She also worked for Sheraton Motor Inn, where she rose up the corporate ladder quickly becoming the executive assistant to the President. She was offered the position of Vice President but declined the promotion and retired to be a full time mother to her son and wife to her husband.
After her husband's graduation from divinity school they moved to Fair Haven, NY, where he pastored a Presbyterian Church. The family returned to the North Shore where her husband pastored several small churches. She retired from all her pursuits in 2010 to enjoy what remained of her life.
She is survived by her sister Marion Thompson of Venice, FL, sisters-in-law Elizabeth M. Kohlkoff of Orlando, FL, Susan M. Piazza-Ferrara of Denison, TX, a brother-in-law Meredith S. "Buddy" Merrick and his wife Carol of Denison, TX, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her son Stephen Paul Merrick, her brother Harold Cole, Jr., sister-in-law Judy (McNealy) Cole, mother-in-law Frances S. Merrick and father-in-law Herbert G. Merrick, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Monday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph MA 02368. Tuesday there will be a Funeral Service Tuesday morning in the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM followed by burial in Central Cemetery, Randolph MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Disease Assoc. To leave a sympathy message visit cartwrightfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Marjorie Louise (Cole) MERRICK
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 30, 2019