of South Boston passed away on December 16, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William "Clinky" McDonald. Marjorie was loved deeply by her family, Denise McDonald and Kim Rosen of South Boston, William and Anne McDonald of Quincy, David McDonald and Julie Henschel of West Dundee, IL. Also survived by her grandchildren Sarah and Patrick McDonald. Sister of Walter McGuire and the late Edward "Red" McGuire, Marie Lamonica and Laurie Grushey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a longtime member of the CIA and Irish American Club.
Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Friday December 20th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 641 East Fourth Street South Boston on Saturday December 21st at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults SBSKYA P.O. Box 270731 South Boston, MA 02127
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 19, 2019