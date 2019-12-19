Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
641 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (McGuire) McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie (McGuire) McDonald Notice
of South Boston passed away on December 16, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William "Clinky" McDonald. Marjorie was loved deeply by her family, Denise McDonald and Kim Rosen of South Boston, William and Anne McDonald of Quincy, David McDonald and Julie Henschel of West Dundee, IL. Also survived by her grandchildren Sarah and Patrick McDonald. Sister of Walter McGuire and the late Edward "Red" McGuire, Marie Lamonica and Laurie Grushey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a longtime member of the CIA and Irish American Club.

Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Friday December 20th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 641 East Fourth Street South Boston on Saturday December 21st at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults SBSKYA P.O. Box 270731 South Boston, MA 02127



View the online memorial for Marjorie, (McGuire) McDonald
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -