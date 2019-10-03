|
|
61, of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of the late Maryellen (Gallivan) Finnegan. Loving father of Peter and Michaela Finnegan both of Holbrook. Son of the late Peter and Ethel (O'Malley) Finnegan of South Boston. Cherished grandfather of Emily and Maryellen. Devoted brother of Peter & his wife Doreen or South Boston, Gayle & her late husband Donald Kronmiller of Dorchester, Gary & his wife Theresa of Scituate, Gregg & his wife Jeanette of NH, Joan & her wife Jeanette of ME, and the late Joyce O'Neill and Jean Wolk. Also survived by his in-laws James Gallivan of West Roxbury and the late Margaret (O'Rourke) Gallivan, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Forde of West Roxbury, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Friday October 4 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Saturday at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend both services. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Mark was an employee of Boston Water & Sewer for 33 years.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019