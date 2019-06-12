Boston Herald Notices
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
retired Boston Police Officer of Wrentham, formerly of Hyde Park passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving father of Kelly A. Monroe of Norwood. Fiancee of Kim Evers of Attleboro. Stepfather of Erica Gibbs of RI and Ashley Thibault of Medway. Life father of Shailyn Evers, Kyle Kerrigan and Kalleigh Kerrigan all of Attleboro. Brother of the late Joel Monroe. Uncle of Lt. Col. Joseph A. Katz USMC. Son of the late Harold T. and Mildred (McDowell) Monroe. Mark was retired Boston Police officer stationed in Mattapan. He was a Merchant Marine. Mark was also a member of the BPPA, Boston Police Patrolman's Assoc. and the Afro American Police Assoc. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. At the request of the family all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Joslin Diabetes Center One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215.

Published in Boston Herald on June 12, 2019
