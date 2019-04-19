|
, age 81, of New Bedford, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully April 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home. Father Sheehan was born in Brockton, son of the late Lewis F. and Barbara L. (King) Sheehan. He was raised in Brockton and West Bridgewater, and was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. Upon completion of his studies at St. John’s Seminary, Father Sheehan was ordained February 2, 1963. For the next 51 years he served in the archdiocese of Boston at many parishes including St. John the Baptist in Quincy, St. Mary Parish in Winchester and St. Agatha Parish in Milton. For his final assignment, he was Pastor at St. Michael Church in Bedford. He was responsible for raising contributions and overseeing the construction of the Parish Center which was dedicated in his name. Father Sheehan retired on April 7, 2014.Father Sheehan enjoyed music and singing and for a time, attended the New England Conservatory of Music. He also enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and Ft. Lauderdale and traveling to Ireland, Italy and Germany. Most of all, family was important to him.Father Sheehan was the brother of Mary Barrett of North Easton, Martha Magnoli of Sunrise, FL and the late Michael Sheehan. He was the beloved uncle of Kathleen (Hollis) Humphrey, Marcia (Hollis) Spencer, Robert Mark D’Amadio, Christopher Michael D’Amadio, Vincenzo Magnoli, Angela Magnoli, Susan (Sheehan) Mooney, and the late Richard Mark Hollis. Father Sheehan is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews and cousins.Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday, April 22, 3-7pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 10am for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton.In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Sheehan’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/father-mark-s-sheehan
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2019