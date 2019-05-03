Boston Herald Notices
MARLENE F. (KENYON) CUNNINGHAM

MARLENE F. (KENYON) CUNNINGHAM Notice
66 years of age. Of Medford formerly of Charlestown May 1, 2019. Loving mother of Melissa Whitney & husband Terrence. Beloved wife of 30 years to William F. "Bill" Cunningham. Devoted sister of Roger Chesebrough & wife Gloria, Michael Kenyon & wife Kelley & the late Marie Mitchell & surviving husband Robert. Also her beloved dog Stella & many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Marlene's Funeral Service on Monday at 10 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. Employee at CVS in Charlestown. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Marlene's name to The , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA. 01701. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marlene-f-kenyon-cunningham
Published in Boston Herald on May 3, 2019
