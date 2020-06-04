Marsha Edith White Horsley
1950 - 2020
was born on March 21, 1950, to the union of Lawrence and Helen White in Boston, Massachusetts.

Marsha has been a part of Massasoit Elks Lodge No. 129, Juanita Temple No. 31 I.B.P.O.E OF W. as a sister. She would travel the world. She was a librarian at Harvard University, School of Law. All she did was read and read.

She shared her life with her greatest love, Benny Stanley. They met October of 1999. They have been inseparable. She would tease all day long, but she was in love.

Marsha Horsley departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence and her mother, Helen White.

She leaves to cherish her memory: Her husband, Benny Stanley of Boston, Massachusetts; Her daughter Rita Horsley-Johnson of Baltimore, MD; Her son Raymond Horsley of Boston, Massachusetts; Her siblings Eva Postell, Janet White, Lawrence White, Ronald White of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Helen (Baltimore), Shawn and Lamarr (California), Assata (Atlanta), Raymond Jr and Rayna (Boston). She recently had her first great grandchild 4 months ago; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Wake will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Friday June 5, 2020 at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester, MA 02121. Funeral Service will start at 4:00 O'clock.

For online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Marsha Edith White Horsley

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Wake
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

