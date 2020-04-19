|
|
of Bedford on April 17, 2020. Loving mother of Jennifer Cermak and her husband Larry of MD, Raymond Smith III, Rodney A. Smith, and Brian D. Smith of VA. Beloved grandmother of Nicholas Cermak and Corie Lewis. A loyal public servant in Decedent Affairs, E.N. Rodgers Memorial V.A. Hospital in Bedford. Also a volunteer for "No Veteran Dies Alone" amongst other numerous programs she started and participated in for veterans in the V.A. system. Martha died at home with her daughter Jennifer by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date in All Saints Church in Chelmsford. Shawsheen Funeral Home, Bedford.
http://www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com/
View the online memorial for Martha Ellen (Turner), Smith
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020