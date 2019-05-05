Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Charles Street, AME Church
551 Warren St.
Robury, MA
View Map
Martha "Honey" (Roberts) Small


of Randolph, April 27, 2019. Longtime Duxbury resident and Life Member of National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs Inc. Boston and Vicinity Club. Beloved mother of Joseph N. "Joel" Small, Jr. of Hull, Craig E. Small, Sr. of Alpharetta, GA, Lance K. Small, Sr. of Tampa, FL, Kurtis T. Small, Sr. of Canton, Sharna S. Borsellino of Dedham and Dr. Tracey S. Wilson of Birmingham, AL. Dear sister of Charles Roberts, Sr. James F. Roberts, Jr., Betty Marsman, David Roberts, Rosetha "Tiny" Washington, Lawrence Roberts, Sr., Donna McManus, Helen Judah and Marlene Roberts. She is survived 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Memorial service Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Historic Charles Street, AME Church, 551 Warren St. Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made in Martha's to the , or to Charles Street AME Church, www.csamechurch.org.

Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2019
