Martin H. Levine
of Canton, MA entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 86.

Born in Malden, MA, he was the son of the late Ely and Frances (Hidekel) Levine, and was predeceased by his three older brothers, the late Walter Levine, Arnold Levine and Jason Laine.

Beloved husband, for almost 60 years, of Joan (Herman) Levine. Loving father of Nancy Levine, Peter Levine, David Levine, and Richard Levine and his wife Reagan Feeney. Cherished grandfather of Zoe Levine.

Marty served his country in the US Army. He was a graduate of Bentley College and went on to a successful career as a CPA. He loved his work and everyone appreciated his dedication. Family meant everything to him and his greatest joy was spending time with them. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.

Expressions of sympathy in Martin's name may be made to the Chai Jewish Center of Canton, 580 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021.

www.stanetskycanton.com



View the online memorial for Martin H. LEVINE

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
