of Weymouth, age 85, entered into eternal life on October 25, 2019. Martin was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, lived in Hyde Park for 30 years before moving to Weymouth 20 years ago. Martin proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Martin worked for the Boston Gas Company in West Roxbury for many years. He was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus West Roxbury Council. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Doherty) Beatty. Devoted father of the late James Beatty, Nancy Benson and her husband Robert of Hyde Park, Stephen Beatty and his wife Cecilia of Dedham, David Beatty and his wife Kelly of Weymouth, Michael Beatty and his wife Jacqueline of Wrentham. Loving grandpa to 12 grandchildren. Beloved brother of Patricia Ambrose and her husband Joseph of St. Cloud, Florida, and Linda Handrahan and her husband Paul of Norwood. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Wednesday October 30 at 9:30 am . Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 until 8 pm. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1 pm. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 28, 2019