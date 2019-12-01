|
|
Of Brighton November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Benson (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Eileen J McClellan of Brighton, William R. and his wife Mary of Kingston, Carol Lucas and her husband Brian of Dedham and Edward of Brighton. Sister of the late Richard Casey and his wife Ruth of Mansfield, OH. Sister-in-law of Virginia Gilbert and her husband Edward of Framingham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special nephew Kevin Mojave & family. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Tuesday December 3rd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille's Church 321 Market St Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday December 2nd from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Past Regent of the Our Lady of The Presentation Catholic Daughters Court #1543. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary may be made to Poor Clare Nuns 920 Centre St. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook and directions visit www.lehmanreen.com
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2019