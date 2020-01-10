|
of South Boston January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Keenan. Devoted mother of Laura Keenan and her husband Richard Mahoney of South Boston. Sister of Nancy Lindholm, Robert and Leo Schools and the late Alice Bonarrigo, Dorothy Bonnano, William and Richard Schools. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday January 13th from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Mary loved walking all around South Boston and was a member of the Jet Set Bowling League. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary may be made to the of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 10, 2020