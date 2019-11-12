|
|
106, of West Brookfield, formerly of Bridgewater, Nov. 10, 2019. As a life member and Past President (25-year term) of American Legion Auxiliary – Stephen Darius Post – South Boston, Mary has touched the lives of numerous Armed Services veterans. Widow of Alphonse Stecke; sister of Helen Lapenas of West Brookfield and the late John, Peter and Stanley Matiyosus, Susan Hinton and Anne Morris; 'special' Aunty Mary of over twenty-five nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wed., Nov. 13th from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with 3 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton and her committal will be on Thursday Nov. 14th at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make a memorial donation to a local veteran's organization or a . Cards or other written communications can be addressed to: Paul A. Lapenas, P.O. Box 969, West Brookfield, MA 01585-0969. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
View the online memorial for Mary A. (Matiyosus) STECKE
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 12, 2019