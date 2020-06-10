Mary A. Zaniboni
82 years old. Lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Warren Sr. & her daughter, Doreen Couturier. Mary was the daughter of Charles & Evelyn Medico. Mary is lovingly survived by her children, Diane & her husband Mike Waldman, Linda & her husband Buddy Patten, Warren & his partner Kelly Holly & Charles & his wife Katie. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren & 2 step grandchildren.Beloved sister-in-law to Verna Lavon Medico & Connie Davis. She was the beloved & lifelong friend of Norene & Michael Finn & the late Eleanor Fraser. Sister of the late Jeannette Cochrane, Joseph, Francis & Ronald Medico. Mary also leaves many relatives & friends.She lived for almost 20 years at the Senior Housing at 120 H Street where she had many friends. She is also a late retired employee of The Gillette Company & a member of The Castle Island Association.A wake will be held on Thursday, June 11 from 4 to 8 PM at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA. A funeral mass will be held at the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston on Friday at 10 AM. Followed by a burial at New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Mattapan, MA. Relative & friends are welcomed to attend all services. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com.



View the online memorial for MARY A. ZANIBONI

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Wake
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
