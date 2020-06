82 years old. Lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Warren Sr. & her daughter, Doreen Couturier. Mary was the daughter of Charles & Evelyn Medico. Mary is lovingly survived by her children, Diane & her husband Mike Waldman, Linda & her husband Buddy Patten, Warren & his partner Kelly Holly & Charles & his wife Katie. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren & 2 step grandchildren.Beloved sister-in-law to Verna Lavon Medico & Connie Davis. She was the beloved & lifelong friend of Norene & Michael Finn & the late Eleanor Fraser. Sister of the late Jeannette Cochrane, Joseph, Francis & Ronald Medico. Mary also leaves many relatives & friends.She lived for almost 20 years at the Senior Housing at 120 H Street where she had many friends. She is also a late retired employee of The Gillette Company & a member of The Castle Island Association.A wake will be held on Thursday, June 11 from 4 to 8 PM at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA. A funeral mass will be held at the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston on Friday at 10 AM. Followed by a burial at New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Mattapan, MA. Relative & friends are welcomed to attend all services. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com