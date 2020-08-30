Cerundolo (Rizzuto), 88, of Needham, passed away on August 24. She is the wife of the late Michael A. Cerundolo, and mother of Debra Cerundolo of Newton, Diane Cerundolo of New Hampshire, Michael S. Cerundolo of Needham, Rhonda Bodkin and her husband Andrew of Dover, and Lisa Bruzzese and her husband Frank of Boston. Mary is grandmother to Lauren, Nicole, Manuel, Miguel, Risa and Nona, and great grandmother to Logan. Daughter of the late Maria (Levato) and Giuseppe (Joseph) Rizzuto, and predeceased by her siblings Tony, Joseph, Sammy, Frank, Jennie, Kay, Rose, Jessie, Betty, and Anna.
Born to Italian immigrants, Mary was raised and educated in Watertown. She was devoted to her parents, always quick to help them around the house. In her youth Mary enjoyed singing with her sisters, drawing, as well as outdoor sports and activities with her brothers.
Mary acquired a sweet tooth while working in a candy factory prior to meeting her husband Michael at Revere Beach. They made a striking couple. Raising five children, Mary stayed fit by bicycling to the store for groceries and doing her daily floor exercises well before such things became popular. While on a cruise with her husband Michael, Mary was asked to model clothes in a fashion show (some of the guests even mistook her for actress Kate Jackson). Mary was a true crime buff, read books as well as people, had a green thumb, and a fondness for animals. In her later years, Mary enjoyed going to Savers and the senior community center.
Mary is a two time cancer survivor and persevered when others might have given up. Mary will be missed, but her strength and courage will always be remembered.
Services are Private. To share a memory of Mary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Mary B. Cerundolo