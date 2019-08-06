Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. (McGrath) McDonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. (McGrath) McDonough Notice
Of South Boston, on August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis D. McDonough. Sister of the late Thomas O'Connell, Richard "Dick", Ed "Peanuts" and John "Mucka" McGrath. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday August 7th from 8:30 am-9:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers in memory of Mary may be made to the South Boston Special Kids Young Adults SBSKYA P.O. Box 270731 South Boston , MA 02127



View the online memorial for Mary B. (McGrath) McDonough
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now