Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Moynihan) Buckley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Moynihan) Buckley Notice
of Medford, formerly of Somerville, July 3rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neil G. Buckley.

Devoted mother of Neil G. Jr., of Hull; Matthew J. and his wife Kristen of Somerville; James P. and his wife Margaret of Arlington; Mary M. Listro and her husband Ronald of Medford; Kevin M. and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford; Jack D. and his wife Dawn of Wilmington; Michael T. and his wife Stacy of Somerville.

Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Brian, Carolyn, Andrew, Susanna, Lauren, Caitlin, James, Jr., Neil III, Christina, Joseph, Mary Cara, Ronald, Aidan, Luke, Allyson, Sara, Erin and Michael, Jr. Adoring great-grandmother of Sebastian, Lily, Cosmo and Blair.

Loving sister of the late Beatrice M. Colleary, her surviving husband Peter, and aunt of Maura Colleary, both of Medford. Cousin of John and Maureen Kent of Waltham.

Visiting hours will be held in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St. Medford, Tuesday, July 9th 4 – 8 PM. Mary's funeral mass will be held Wednesday at St Raphael Church at 9:30 AM. Please go directly to Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Mary's Parish, 208 Samoset Avenue, Hull, MA, 02045 or St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford, MA 02155. For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Mary (Moynihan) Buckley
Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now