81, of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge, passed after a brief illness on June 2, 2019. Beloved longtime companion of John J. “Sonny” McHugh of Somerville. Daughter of the late Susan R. (Ferrelli) and Harry S. Ducrow. Loving mother of Harry S. Moore of Medford, his late wife Mary, and the late Susan Moore. Sister of the late John and Harry Ducrow. Dear grandmother of Kimberly Moore of Medford. Calling hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Thursday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. A Funeral Home Service will take place on Friday Morning at 11:00 am followed by Interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Mary loved to play cribbage and was a member of George Dilboy VFW Post 529 Ladies Auxiliary. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-c-ducrow-agee
Published in Boston Herald on June 5, 2019