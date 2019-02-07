Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeBellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. DeBellis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary C. DeBellis Notice
DeBellis Mary C. (Simili) of South Boston February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. DeBellis. Devoted mother of Linda Perkins Cash of Lynn, Denise Bell of South Easton, Karen Kubera of Randolph, Ricky and Michael of South Boston and Lisa Crisman of South Easton. Sister of Evelyn Puleo of Marshfield. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON Saturday Feb. 9th from 2-6pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs DeBellis may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.