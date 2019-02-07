|
DeBellis Mary C. (Simili) of South Boston February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. DeBellis. Devoted mother of Linda Perkins Cash of Lynn, Denise Bell of South Easton, Karen Kubera of Randolph, Ricky and Michael of South Boston and Lisa Crisman of South Easton. Sister of Evelyn Puleo of Marshfield. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON Saturday Feb. 9th from 2-6pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs DeBellis may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019