Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood.
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Mary C. (Melvin) Munro

Mary C. (Melvin) Munro Notice
of Norwood passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 57. Devoted mother of Olivia P. Munro and her partner David Miller of Watertown, Joseph B. Munro and his partner Abigail Hayes of Dedham, Maura B. Munro and her partner Gregory Williams of Norwood and Sean T. Munro of Norwood. Loving sister of Margaret M. Melvin and her partner Ed Poniatowski of Norwood and Eamon P. Melvin and his wife Ingrid of W. Roxbury. Daughter of the late Oliver M. and Ellen (Hynes) Melvin. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Saturday November 23, 2019 at 8am followed by a funeral mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to www.theComeHomeProject.com

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
