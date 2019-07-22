Boston Herald Notices
Mary C. Sweeney Notice
age 73, of Quincy passed away July 19th, at the Hellenic Nursing Home in Canton. Born and raised in South Boston, she has lived in Quincy for many years and worked as a Waitress at Cornerstone in S. Boston. Mary was an extremely hard worker and enjoyed playing bingo. Beloved mother of Robert M. Sweeney. Grandmother of Amanda T. Barrett and her husband Thomas of Norwell. Great-grandmother of Matthew T. Barrett. Sister of Brian Sweeney of Abington, Ann Lacortiglia of Braintree, Margaret Kelley of Rockland, and the late Barbara Blushi, Edward, Francis and Joseph Sweeney. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Wednesday morning at 9. Burial Milton Cemetery.



Published in Boston Herald on July 22, 2019
