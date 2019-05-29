Boston Herald Notices
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Esty Street
Ashland, MA
View Map
daughter of the late George J. Griffin and Agnes (Daugherty), sister of the late William, and widow of the late John A. Schmitt, was born and raised in Chicago. She earned a bachelor's degree from Mundelein College and an M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. For 25 years she was a Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and later served for many years as Associate Professor and, ultimately, Dean of that university's Lynch School of Education. She is survived by her loving husband, James G. McGahay, and several cousins.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1st at 9 AM in St. Cecilia’s Church, Esty Street, Ashland. Interment is private. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5-7 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston College Office of Development, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or Sisters of Charity, BVM Office of Development, 1150 Carmel Drive, Debuque, IA 52003. (www.mataresefuneral.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-d-griffin
Published in Boston Herald on May 29, 2019
