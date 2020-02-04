|
|
of Chelmsford died Feb. 2, 2020. Visiting hours tonight 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Salvation Army 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary Denise Dunn
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 4, 2020