Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
Mary Denise Dunn Notice
of Chelmsford died Feb. 2, 2020. Visiting hours tonight 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Salvation Army 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
